Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.