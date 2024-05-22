Robert J. Keady Sells 188 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $12,577.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 2.0 %

WLFC opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth $225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Stories

