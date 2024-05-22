Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $968,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

