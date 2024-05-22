Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,065 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

