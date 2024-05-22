ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $776.68 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.13 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.