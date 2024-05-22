Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 80,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.