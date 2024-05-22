Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 80,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Price Performance
NYSE TOL opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $135.37.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers
In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOL
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
See Also
