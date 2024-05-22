United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,844 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,412,000 after acquiring an additional 245,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after buying an additional 1,117,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,249,000 after acquiring an additional 556,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 337,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,777,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

UCBI stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $30.75.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

