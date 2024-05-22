Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Issues Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ABOS opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $228.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

