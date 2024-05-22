Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.42 EPS.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ PANW opened at $311.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.00. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PANW
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.