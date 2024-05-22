Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $304.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $272.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTW. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $253.89 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.83. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

