XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in XPO by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,976,000 after buying an additional 545,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,400,000 after buying an additional 147,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Down 3.2 %

XPO stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.