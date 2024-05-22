Zacks Research Comments on Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENR. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of ENR opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

