Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 884 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

