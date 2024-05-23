Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $48.25

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.25, but opened at $46.55. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 13,394,043 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

