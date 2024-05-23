Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,079 shares of company stock worth $9,528,436. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

