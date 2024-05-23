Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE:FL opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 705,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $21,238,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,717,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

