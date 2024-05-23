Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,528,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 1,612,939 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $17.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Liberty Global Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

