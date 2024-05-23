Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $21.93

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.93, but opened at $21.30. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 72,527 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Sunday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 202,991 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

