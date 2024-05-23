MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down to $137.33

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.33, but opened at $132.61. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $134.62, with a volume of 16,666 shares.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.06.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.