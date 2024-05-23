ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,439,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 444% from the previous session’s volume of 264,465 shares.The stock last traded at $31.61 and had previously closed at $31.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on E shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in ENI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 632,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ENI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

