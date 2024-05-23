Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Macy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on M. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 7,810,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 48.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 565,269 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.