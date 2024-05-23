Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 221,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 251,054 shares.The stock last traded at $2.05 and had previously closed at $2.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 12.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tuya by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 139.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Tuya by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

