Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 221,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 251,054 shares.The stock last traded at $2.05 and had previously closed at $2.15.
Tuya Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tuya
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- Trading Halts Explained
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.