10 ETFs Popular on Robinhood

Traditional stock trading firms and financial advisory services have lost a huge amount of business to online trading applications in recent years. The convenience factor of these online brokerages, alongside zero commissions or fees, have also made them hugely popular among a new generation of investors eager to get started at the stock market. Other benefits of using these online firms include robotic advisors, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and seamless networking. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is one such trading app.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) debuted at the market in the summer of 2021, raising close to $2 billion at the initial offering and was valued at around $32 billion at the end of the first day of trading. In 2021, the firm had more than 22 million active users. Even though the stock has lost value in the past few weeks as interest rates rise and push investors away from growth offerings, the developing economic conditions have also served to increase trades of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the online app.

ETFs Rising in Popularity Amid Market Volatility

ETFs offer investors of all types certain advantages that include diversification, low fees, and trading flexibility. In an inflationary market, these advantages assume increased importance. The ETFs popular on the online stock trading application mirror the stocks popular on it. Some of the top holdings of the ETFs popular on Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) presently include NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL ), and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP ), among others discussed in detail below.

There is tangible evidence supporting the claims that a rising number of investors now prefer ETFs over individual equities as the market becomes more volatile. In 2021, per data by financial services firm Morningstar, nearly $100 billion flowed into equity-based ETFs, up from $70 billion in the previous year. In early 2022, there were more than 490 equity ETFs that held $806 billion in assets. In 2016, these numbers had been 370 and $346 billion. According to Jay Jacobs, the head of research and strategy at fund management firm Global X ETFs, the pandemic has…

