2 New ETFs Worth a Look

The ETF industry continues to grow at a record pace despite market turbulence. More than 200 new ETFs have launched this year so far, taking the total number of US listed products to over 2,950. In this episode of ETF Spotlight, we delve deep into two very interesting new ETFs.

In the first part, my guest is Simeon Hyman, Global Investment Strategist at ProShares. The firm, which offers 136 ETFs with over $55 billion in assets under management, recently launched the first US listed ETF that enables investors to bet against bitcoin using futures.

Get alerts:

In the second part, I speak with ProcureAM CEO Andrew Chanin, about the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF FEMA, the first ever ETF that provides exposure to the $2.2 trillion disaster recovery industry.

The ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) comes to market amid a brutal sell-off in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has plunged about 60% this year and is down 70% from its peak. Some experts warn that this crypto winter could be harsh.

In October last year, the firm had launched the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO, which had gathered more than $1 billion within two few days, thanks mainly to immense pent-up demand.

The SEC prefers cryptocurrency ETFs that invest in futures and continues to reject spot bitcoin ETF applications. Futures based products are generally not very efficient as derivatives add another layer of complexity, with the need to rollover.

BITO has tracked the price of bitcoin closely so far. We discuss why should investors consider investing in bitcoin via ETFs versus buying through a crypto exchange.

We have seen a surge in extreme weather events including wildfires, heat waves, glacial avalanche, and major flooding, caused mainly by…

Continue reading at YAHOO! FINANCE

Want More Great Investing Ideas?