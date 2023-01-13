3 ETFs to Stock up on in 2023

The multi-decade-high inflation has cooled for the second consecutive month in November, indicating that the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes might have yielded results. However, with signs of continuing rate hikes through 2023 until inflation falls below 2%, the stock market will likely remain under pressure this year.

According to economists polled in a monthly survey conducted by Bloomberg, the likelihood of a US recession in 2023 jumped to 70%. Comerica Bank chief economist Bill Adams told Bloomberg, “The US economy is facing big headwinds from surging interest rates, high inflation, the end of fiscal stimulus, and weak export markets abroad.”

On top of it, the World Bank cut its global growth forecast from its mid-2022 projections. The institution slashed its growth outlook for the global economy to 1.7% for 2023.

Given this uncertain backdrop, it might be wise to diversify one’s portfolio through quality ETFs. Hence, fundamentally strong ETFs Vanguard Consumer Staples Fund ( VDC ), ProShares Short S&P500 ( SH ), and Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF ( PWV ) could be wise investments now.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Fund (VDC)

Tracking the MSCI US IMI 25/50 Consumer Staples index, VDC provides targeted exposure to the U.S. consumer staples sector. It is a potentially useful tool for…

