The Best “Buy the Dip” Stock



is a commercial finance REIT. Billionaire Barry Sternlicht is the chairman and CEO of STWD and the privately owned Starwood Capital Group.

Initially, Starwood Property Trust focused 100% on commercial mortgage loans. As of the end of 2022, the company had assets of $28.3 billion, distributed across several investment categories.

Commercial lending accounts for $16.8 billion. Here is the portfolio breakdown:

Note the 60% loan-to-value ratio, and the fact that office mortgages make up just 23% of the portfolio.

Residential loans total $3.2 billion. Energy midstream infrastructure lending accounts for $2.4 billion.

Starwood Property owns $2.65 billion of property. These holdings include 15,000 apartments valued at $1.76 billion, $768 million of medical office properties, and $344 million of master lease properties.

The company owns and operates…

