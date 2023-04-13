3 of the Best Diversified Portfolio ETFs in the Industry

Following last month’s turmoil in the banking sector, heightened recessionary fears could keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. However, investing in a diversified portfolio of ETFs during an economic downturn can help to mitigate risk, minimize costs, and maintain liquidity, making it a sound investment strategy for many investors.

Therefore, I think investors could hedge their portfolios against the economic downturn by adding top ETFs: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO – Get Rating), iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK – Get Rating), and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID – Get Rating).

These ETFs pay stable dividends, and their diverse holdings could help investors earn gains even in the face of uncertainty.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped in March for the ninth consecutive month. As per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices rose 5% for the 12 months that ended in March , down from 6% in February. Annual CPI plunged to its lowest rate since May 2021.

However, inflation levels remain elevated, and the US central bank is trying to…

