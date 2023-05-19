3 Reasons Every Trader Should Master Trading This ETF

As of this current moment, the market appears to be in full breakout mode. Tech and communication services led the way in yesterday’s session, followed by consumer discretionary nipping on their heels. These are the three sectors we would expect to see at the top of the performance list should the market continue to roll higher, which seems to be the case here.

With the debt ceiling debate not coming to a close for at least another week, the “buy the rumor” portion of this waiting game seems to be in full effect. Couple this with the fact that FOMO is now making an appearance to this party as those who were not in on the initial move now pile into the market, hoping to grab their piece of the action.

Since this rally is being led by tech the stocks, we think it is again a good time to highlight a tech-heavy ETF in order to take advantage of the opportunity the market is giving us. This means we will once again direct our attention to the Invesco QQQ Trust Series I (QQQ).

Invesco QQQ Trust Series I (QQQ)

Why do we love the Q’s? Well, there are a couple reasons, let’s take a look at some of the most common to better highlight why this should be an ETF you are always keeping an eye, especially if you are a trader just starting out or one that likes a more simplified style of options trading.

Reason one, this is one of the…

