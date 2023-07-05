High-Income, High-Quality Income Stocks are On Sale Right Now

With the start of the third quarter of 2023, I am struck by the tremendous opportunities for investors from the different high-yield categories. Business operations are stable to growing, yields are fantastic, and share values remain below historical norms.

Investors who get into these categories now will be thrilled over the next few years.

Get stock alerts:

Here are some of my favorites…

My Dividend Hunter service provides a recommended portfolio of high-yield investments. I divide the recommendations into three categories: Stable Dividends, Variable Dividends, and Fixed Income. The Stable Dividends category has a current average yield of over 9%. At the same time, 90% of these high-yield prospects are either growing their dividends or paying supplemental payouts.

Let’s look at a few sectors that will drive excellent yields and gains going forward. I will use ETFs to illustrate the current prospects, but in most cases, my recommendations will be individual stocks in these sectors.

The approximately 50 business development companies (BDCs) all benefit from higher interest rates. BDCs lend to small-to-medium-sized companies. By law, a BDC’s business structure limits the amount of leverage it can use. At the same time, the money they lend is almost 100% variable rate. As a result, as the Federal Reserve has jacked up interest rates, net investment income earned by BDCs has skyrocketed. To illustrate the potential, VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) currently yields 11% and has posted positive share price appreciation year to date. I have four of the highest-quality BDCs in the Dividend Hunter portfolio.

The energy midstream sector provides gathering, processing, transport, and storage services between upstream producers and downstream energy commodity users. These companies use both corporate and master limited partnership (MLP) structures. Midstream businesses generate stable revenues from long-term contracts. I have never seen the midstream group with better free cash flow coverage of its dividends, which will allow these companies to grow dividends from their current high yields. For example, Plains All American Pipelines (PAA), which yields 8%, has committed to doubling its dividend rate over the next six-to-eight years. The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) currently yields 9%. I show my Dividend Hunter subscribers the best ways to invest in this sector.

Rising interest rates have produced…

Continue reading at INVESTORSALLEY.com