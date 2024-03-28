Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $100.92

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after buying an additional 226,974 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 253,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
Shares of LYB stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.