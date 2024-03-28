IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $75.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WGO. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

