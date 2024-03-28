IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $168.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $168.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

