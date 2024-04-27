Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of Midland States Bancorp worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 7.0 %

MSBI opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $488.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.77. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

