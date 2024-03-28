NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $68.57.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

