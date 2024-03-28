S.A. Mason LLC Buys 35 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $778.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $727.96 and its 200 day moving average is $636.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $334.58 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $739.88 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.