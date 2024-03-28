UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $20,136,000. NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 74,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

