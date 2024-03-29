Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $25.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

ESI stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.