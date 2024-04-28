Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,727,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $73,722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 99.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,410,000 after acquiring an additional 53,797 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 21,149.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $833.46 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $882.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $748.27.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

