Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.41.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

ENPH stock opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.85. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

