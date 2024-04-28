Cwm LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after buying an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,141,000 after buying an additional 99,314 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,944,000 after buying an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $94.34 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

