abrdn plc Buys New Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.17% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

