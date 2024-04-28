CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 403,076 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $242.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.79. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

