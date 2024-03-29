Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 865 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $194.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

