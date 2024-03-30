BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Update

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANFP opened at $25.84 on Friday. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

