CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the February 29th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBL International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BANL stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. CBL International has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Get CBL International alerts:

Institutional Trading of CBL International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.