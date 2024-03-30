Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of BCSA opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $835,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $750,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $248,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.