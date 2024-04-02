Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 9,071 First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 70,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.