Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $80.97

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.97 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($1.01). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 2,248,441 shares.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £518.21 million, a PE ratio of 935.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.78.

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 30 June 2023 comprised 97 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £868.7 million.

