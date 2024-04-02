True North Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

