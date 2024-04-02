Vanguard Group Inc. Has $152.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.67% of Pacira BioSciences worth $152,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

